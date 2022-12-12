Missy Elliott Donates $20,000 To Norfolk State University, Receives Her Second Honorary Doctorate  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott has now been awarded two honorary degrees, receiving her second doctorate from Norfolk State University.

Missy Elliott continues to rack up accolades receiving another honorary doctorate from Norfolk State University.

The Hip-Hop icon also gave the keynote commencement speech for NSU’s 2022 graduating class, where she announced that she would be donating at least $20,000 to the school.

Missy Elliott joined the ’22 class of nearly 400 students during the ceremony over the weekend, urging them not to give up on their dreams.

“I am proud of y’all, and y’all should be proud of y’all self,” the Virginia native declared. “I want you to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know! Ain’t no winning, you already the one. ‘Cause y’all coulda been doing anything else the last few years, y’all coulda been wildin’ out, but y’all decided to finish the course. And that’s major.” Check out a clip from the speech below.

Our December 2022 class is loud, proud, and ready to graduate! Thank you Missy Elliott for encouraging us and believing in us! pic.twitter.com/4mO5HF2Z20 — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) December 10, 2022

Norfolk State also awarded the four-time Grammy winner the Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary doctorate, her second such achievement. Missy received her first honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in 2019.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Missy Elliott presented the institution with a $20,000 check. Her only request was that her donation goes “to the area of greatest need,” a spokesperson for the school said.

“Two time Doctorate “Dr. Elliott” I am so Grateful🙏🏾” she penned on Twitter before thanking the school for inviting her. “To the Class Of 2022” May your Journey be Successful/ Fearless/ Determined to be the BEST! Behold The Green & Gold!!!!📣🔥#HBCU”

She also shared a snap from the ceremony alongside a photo of herself in front of “Missy Elliot Boulevard.” In October, officials named a section of McLean Street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia in her honor.