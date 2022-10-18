Missy Elliott Honored With Street Named After Her And Key To Portsmouth, Virginia 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Missy Elliott Boulevard” is up! Salute Missy for getting a street named after her in her native Portsmouth, VA!

Singer, Rapper, and overall musical genius Missy Elliott was honored in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia with a street named after her.

Missy Elliott Boulevard now stands at a road previously known as McLean Street.

“I’ve rode down that boulevard so many times, so make sure y’all don’t get no misdemeanors on my street,” Elliott told the crowd.

Congressman Bobby Scott and Gov. Glenn Youngkin read the proclamations Missy to received the key to the city.

“It’s my privilege to declare today in the Commonwealth of Virginia Missy Elliott Day,” Youngkin said.

Fans lined up and also filled the chairs at Manor high school to celebrate the musical icon. The Grammy award winning already graduated in 1990 and the city of Portsmouth also gave her the key to the city.

The marching band of Hampton University performed, along with Elizabeth City University and Manor High School. They even performed a mega mix of all Missy songs.

Missy talked considerably and expressed adulation at getting such an honor.

“God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime. Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING!,” she said on social media.