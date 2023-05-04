Missy Elliott Declares “This Door Is Now Open” After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott acknowledged her membership of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame “Is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP.”

An overjoyed and emotional Missy Elliott is celebrating becoming the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The trailblazing artist acknowledged the significance of the historic achievement in a series of social media posts. She also expressed her gratitude following the Class of 2023 announcements Wednesday (May 3).

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP,” Missy Elliott declared. “This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you.”

After admitting “I can’t stop crying,” Missy Elliott also took the time to congratulate the other music icons welcomed into the Hall of Fame. Among them, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, and many more.

“I want to say CONGRATULATIONS to all the other LEGENDARY artist who will now be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she penned. “They have committed DECADES of hard work and IMPACT on music. I thank you for the TIMELESS music you have shared with the World.”

In a follow-up tweet, Missy Elliott thanked God and her supporters for giving her the strength to persevere.

“It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times. BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself. I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters. I LOVE YOU.” Read her tweets below.

I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends💜 https://t.co/agHv7puauj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

I want to say CONGRATULATIONS to all the other LEGENDARY artist who will now be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame👑 They have committed DECADES of hard work and IMPACT on music I thank you for the TIMELESS music you have shared with the World🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💜 https://t.co/w1NbHM7oVM — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times🥺BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself🙏🏾 I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters💜 I LOVE YOU💜 pic.twitter.com/gkHUttWoU5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

Janet Jackson & Ciara Pay Tribute To Missy Elliott

The Portsmouth, Virginia native was congratulated by some of her famous friends, including Janet Jackson. “I’m SO proud of you sis!!!! 😘😘😘,’ she tweeted.

I’m SO proud of you sis!!!! 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/uocZILb0CB — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 3, 2023

Ciara also hopped on Twitter to thank Missy Elliott for inspiring her fellow artists.

“You deserve it all! Will never stop thanking you for the inspiration you give us all! I love you so much!,” wrote Ciara.