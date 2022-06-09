Missy Elliott Celebrates Her 24 Year Friendship With Janet Jackson  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson hopped on a plane from London and flew to see her “sis for life,” Missy Elliott after she told her she missed her friends.

Missy Elliott paid tribute to Janet Jackson and their decades-long friendship with a sweet Instagram tribute.

On Wednesday (Jun. 8), Missy shared a video of the pair and explained, “Y’all don’t have a friend like I’ve got.”

Missy Elliott then took to the caption to let her followers know just how much Janet Jackson means to her.

“For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining,” Missy Elliott admitted. “Going from being outside to being isolated from family & friends. Well the other day @janetjackson & I was chopping it up on the phone & I spoke about how I missed everyone & how this year I wanted to make sure I see her & she casually said I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th. Well honestly I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY & stay BOOKED & BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR😩😆😂”

She continued to give Janet Jackson her flowers. “But sure enough the 5th came & she text me & said I’m here😭 I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace🙏🏾Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me👑🍷💜 Thank you for being a Freeeeeeen🤗💜,” added Missy. Check it out below.

The Hip-Hop icon also shared the tribute on Twitter which Janet Jackson reposted. “My sis for LIFE!!!! I LUV you so Jack 😘😘😘,” she wrote.

The pair have collaborated on music numerous times and have also shared some precious moments.

Missy Elliott made a surprise appearance at the 2018 BMI Awards to honor Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award.

Then two years later, Janet would return the favor at ESSENCE’s 9th annual Black Women in Music event.