Missy Elliott Praises Usher For Saving The Day After She Fell Ill At Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott shared a little-known secret about Usher’s healing hands after thanking him for coming to her aid.

Missy Elliott is thanking Usher for coming to her aid when she was in excruciating pain before a recent show.

On Tuesday (July 30), the Hip-Hop icon publicly thanked the R&B superstar for his healing hands. In a post on X (Twitter), Elliott revealed Usher was on hand, literally, when she came down with a crippling migraine. According to Missy Elliott, Usher helped alleviate her symptoms by working on her pressure points.

“Big up my fam @Usher who came to not just one of my shows but TWO & hopefully 3,” she wrote. “What ppl don’t know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all & he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands yes he do it all.”

Big up my fam @Usher who came to not just one of my shows but TWO & hopefully 3🙌🏾 what ppl don’t know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all & he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands🙌🏾🙏🏾 yes he do it all🤣 pic.twitter.com/39I0tC0OvB — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 30, 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer previously revealed she refused to let her battle with Graves’ disease prevent her from hitting the road for her first-ever headlining tour.

“Every day I wake, I’m blessed to be here and in good health,” she said during an interview with PEOPLE. “I’m feeling so much better now. That was a run. Every now and then you get a little ache in the leg or the knee, but outside of that, I feel good.”

Elliott shied away from the limelight for years after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder in 20008. However, she was doing much better before embarking on her Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience Tour.

“Every morning my regimen is I get up, wash my face, brush my teeth and walk,” she said. “I say my prayers as I’m walking, and then all of these ideas start coming to mind. I’ll call everybody like, ‘I want to swing from this,’ and they’re like, ‘Do you know how much that costs?’”