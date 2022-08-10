Missy Elliott Reacts To Hometown Renaming Street In Her Honor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Portsmouth City Council voted to make Missy Elliott Boulevard a reality in the Grammy winner’s hometown in Virginia.

Missy Elliott received a gift from her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia.

According to local outlets, the Portsmouth City Council voted to rename a portion of McLean Street in her honor on Tuesday (August 9). Councilmembers unanimously approved changing a section of the street’s name to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

The Hip Hop legend expressed her gratitude on Twitter.

“I am so Humbly Grateful,” she wrote. “#757 VA 2 up 2 down. i been through many ups & downs & times I wanted to give up but Gods plan was different! & all I can do is say Thank you. & Thank you to everyone on the City Counsel I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING.”

A Portsmouth resident named Erin Carter requested the name change to celebrate Missy Elliott as a hometown hero.

“It’s time for her hometown to honor her accomplishments as a music icon,” Carter said. “It will be a testament (of) our city greatness that Portsmouth was the place that launched her career.”

Missy Elliott was born and raised in Portsmouth. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, which is now known as Manor High School. The Grammy winner donated $25,000 to her old school in 2019.

Last year, Missy Elliott secured a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also joined the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.