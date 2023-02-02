Missy Elliott Reacts To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination: “Hopefully This Will Open The Door” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott is celebrating becoming the first-ever female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Missy Elliott continues to blaze a trail for women rappers, becoming the first-ever female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

On Tuesday (Feb. 2), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced that the Hip-Hop icon is one of fourteen potential inductees for the Class of 2023. Missy Elliot took to Twitter to share her gratitude while urging her fans to vote for her to win.

“I’ve cried my eyes out😭” the pioneering rapper/songwriter/producer wrote. “I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall& to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://vote.rockhall.com/en/“

I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

She also acknowledged her role in making history and wants “to open the door” for the women coming up behind her.

“This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated,” Missy added. “Hopefully this nomination will open the door🙏🏾💜”

Missy Elliott Celebrates Hall Of Fame Nod With Stunning Photo Shoot

Shortly after news of the nomination broke, Missy Eliott shared a new video shoot to celebrate, showing fans she’s more “SUPADUPAFLY💋” than ever. The four-time Grammy winner stunned in a series of figure-hugging outfits, concluding with a jaw-dropping look. After flaunting her curves in two monochrome jumpsuits, Missy dazzled in a floor-length sequin gown. Check out the post below.

Missy called the nomination “an incredible honor,” in a statement celebrating the news. “I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees.”

I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love,” she added. “It means so much to know that I have touched others as well.”

The Virginia native aslo reacted to learning she’s the first female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated. Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”