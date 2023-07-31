Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Groundbreaking Hip Hop superstar Missy Elliott is widely considered one of the greatest visual artists in the history of music. Her catalog of videos earned Elliott the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019.

On Sunday (July 30), Missy Elliott reacted to a tweet honoring her “She’s a B####” music video. The Timbaland-produced Da Real World single dropped in 1999. The legendary Hype Williams directed the visuals.

“Sheeeesh! When I say AHEAD of the GAME! Looking back at these songs & videos this is ART! This is what Risk & a SHIFT in music look like.🙌🏾🤌🏾 I promise this is 💯FACTS! It took me years to realize but now I can say [with] my FULL chest. This is NEXT LEVEL👽,” tweeted Elliott.

The Virginia native also added, “S/O to Tim/Hype/June/BillyB China my Team🙌🏾The Black lipstick.🤌🏾 The stones on my eyes took over 2 hours. Oh I can’t [forget] the way I moved it wasn’t [an] effect. I just use to move like I thought I was a alien partying at Area51.👽😅It was new & different for Hip Hop back then🤌🏾.”

Missy Elliott Stamped Her Name In The History Books On More Than One Occasion

Throughout her career, Missy Elliott won eight MTV Video Music Awards, including a Video Of The Year victory for “Work It” in 2003. She became the first female rapper to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Missy Elliott also became the first female emcee inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The songwriter/producer/rapper is also a member of the 2023 class of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Plus, the Recording Academy has presented Elliott with four Grammy Awards since 2002.

“In my mind, I always felt I was from a different planet😩along with a lil pull puff and pass🌲 lol and the best glam squad & out of this world beats to make me think different and Hype the director we also were in sync!” answered Missy Elliott when asked how she came up with her innovative music video concepts.

