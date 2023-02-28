Missy Elliott & Timbaland Ready “To Press That Go Button” On New Music 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott and Timbaland are gearing up to unleash new music after crafting the “Work It” hitmaker’s first five albums together.

Missy Elliott and Timbaland are teasing the return of one of the most creative duos in Hip-Hop history.

The pair have returned to the studio more than 25 years after making magic on the Virgina native’s iconic debut Supa Dupa Fly in 1997.

The first hint of the upcoming project came by way of a not-so-cryptic IG Story post on Sunday (Feb. 26). “It’s go time,” Missy Elliott wrote, while tagging Timbaland. She also shared a series of emojis to let fans know the hitmakers are about to make a movie and quite possibly leave earth.

The super producer also put fans on notice with his own post a day later. “Watch👀👀👀,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Missy’s IG Story. “Time for us to press that go button.”

Timbaland also hyped the fans, announcing he and Missy Eliott are “[in] our bag like always,” before wishing his 3.9 million followers ‘Happy Monday!!!!”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Missy Elliott recently reflected on her special partnership with Timbaland, who worked on the “Work It” hitmaker’s first five studio-albums.

“My 1st album was stress free because I didn’t have any expectations. My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album,” she shared in December. “So me & @timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come.”

Her “hardest” and “least favourite” project to complete was her sophomore offering, Da Real World. The success of her debut meant Missy was “so hard” on herself, and it took “until years later” for her to realize the “MASTERPIECE” Da Real World is.

“Each time we took a risk sonically,” Missy Elliott recalled of her partnership with Timbaland.