Mistah F.A.B. Gives LaRussell His Flowers In Tear-Filled Toast: “You Remind Me Of My Innocence”

The praise rising Vallejo rapper LaRussell is receiving from the generations of Bay Area artists before he continues to reign down following Oakland veteran Mistah Fab’s emotional testimony.

On Tuesday (December 24), the “Still Feelin’ It” lyricist shared a video of his experience at one of LaRussell’s recent concerts. Though the video was barely a minute long, Mistah F.A.B. managed to touch on a deep subject in a touching way as he described how LaRussell reminded him of his innocence before he was exposed to the realities of the industry.

In the caption of the tearful clip, Mistah F.A.B. went into detail about how the situation played out and his extensive history with LaRussell.

“Went to @larussell show just as a fan to watch from a far and he spotted me and called me on stage,” Mistah Fab wrote in the lengthy caption. “I was reluctant to go up as first because I was just there as a fan, but after adhering to the calling I felt compelled to share these sentiments.”

He continued, praising LaRussell and remarking on how Philadelphia content creator and motivational speaker Wallo played a role in creating the moment at hand.

“Thank you for having the courage to be different, the temerity to not be pusillanimous, creating aegis spaces for fans to galvanize and celebrate love and passion and honor this art of Hip-Hop,” he wrote. “It’s funny it took @wallo267 someone from a whole different region to put me on to who this man was years ago but I’ve been tapped in ever since….”

Mistah F.A.B. went on to encourage LaRussell to continue on his fearless path while also alluding to his own reinvigorated zeal for the art form and the business at large.

“Keep going brother…Don’t let non of these industry antics get you off your game,” he wrote. “I give glory to god for my story. Because for whatever reasons my route was detoured. Im still here, after radio politics, hatred from peers, quiet jealously, idols pushing competition instead of coalition. I’m still here and i stand in solidarity with whatever you on!!! Keep going brother voices of the village unite. You have reinstated and restored passion and promise. Rumble young man Rumble. The era way. GOOD COMPANY x DOPE ERA”

Mistah F.A.B. isn’t the only OG rapper to give LaRussell high praises for his elevated approach to breaking himself as an independent artist whilst also paying homage to those who came before him. In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Oakland legend Richie Rich recently sat down with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at the iconic WonWorld Studios and dished on why he loves LaRussell.

“I come from an era when people paid $20 for a CD,” Richie Rich said. “If they lost it or scratched it, they’d go buy another one. Paying for music wasn’t an issue. Now, with streaming, you can pay $10 a month for unlimited music. But if you think about it, how can all those artists eat off just $10?”

He continued, “Russell [LaRussell] introduced me to this platform where fans can pay directly for the music, even naming their price. One fan paid $500 for a download. The platform also gives me their contact info, so I can reach out directly about shows or special offers. It cuts out the middleman, putting me back in touch with my fans.”