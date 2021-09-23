Moneybagg Yo Celebrates 30th Birthday, Receives Nearly 30 Acres of Land & $1.5M Cash

Moneybagg Yo received a 28.8-acre patch of undeveloped land in Memphis from his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher and a reported $1.5 million cash!

Moneybagg Yo marked his milestone birthday this past Wednesday (September 22) in wild style. He began his celebrations on Tuesday performing at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in his hometown of Memphis. The night was completed with a lavish after-party at local nightclub “Love.”

The 30th birthday commemorations continued on Wednesday and the Memphis rapper was showered with gifts from his loved ones.

Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher, purchased him 28.8 acres of picturesque Memphis real estate. Ari took to her Instagram to share photos of Moneybagg and friends surveying the large undeveloped patch of land.

The caption read: “What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday.”

Earlier in the day, Moneybagg shared a picture on his Instagram of himself surrounded by a fleet of luxury vehicles, “I Had Nun But Fs On MY Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day to Myself.”

Not to be outdone, his record company partners including Yo Gotti continued the show of birthday love, gifting him stacks of cash — reportedly totaling $1.5 million — and a new Rolex.

In a treat to his fans, before beginning his celebrations Monebagg Yo released the official remix of his hit “Wockesha” featuring Lil Wayne and Ashanti.