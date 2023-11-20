Moneybagg Yo Elevates To Executive Status With Loaf Boyz Label Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Moneybagg Yo’s transition from celebrated artist to industry executive with his Loaf Boyz Ventures label signifies a new era in his illustrious career.

Moneybagg Yo has established himself as a formidable force in Hip-Hop since signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG label in October 2016.

The rapper blazed up the charts with hit singles like “Wockesha” and “Said Sum,” while his last studio album A Gangsta’s Pain, hit #1.

Most recently, the rapper was featured on CMG’s critically acclaimed compilation album Gangsta Art 2 featuring labelmates Glorilla, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Big 30 and of course, the boss himself, Yo Gotti.

But now, Moneybagg Yo is making a significant step in his career as a businessman with his Loaf Boyz Ventures, which just inked a deal with 10K Projects, an innovative label based in Los Angeles.

Founded by Elliot Grainge in 2016, 10K Projects has recently become a standalone label within Warner Music Group’s ecosystem. This partnership with Warner Music Group positions 10K Projects to leverage WMG’s investment, expertise, and global infrastructure.

Under Grainge’s leadership, along with Co-Presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo, 10K Projects has nurtured talents like Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, 6ix9ine, and Internet Money and launched the career of Ice Spice.

Moneybagg Yo’s collaboration with 10K Projects represents a strategic move for both parties and is the first deal under the deal with WMG. For 10K Projects, this partnership is their latest power move, reinforcing their commitment to fostering exceptional talent.

Moneybagg Yo brings his artistic prowess, industry experience, and connections to this joint venture. The deal has already proven successful with artist YTB Fatt, who dropped his debut mixtape “Who Is Fatt” under the new arrangement.

Moneybagg Yo is working on a Loaf Boyz compilation album and prepping new music from Kevo Muney. According to reports, Moneybagg Yo will continue to release his solo projects through CMG.