Moneybagg Yo’s V Live Dallas Afterparty Reportedly Ends In Gunfire

For the second time in a week, an event involving Demario “Moneybagg Yo” White Jr. was reportedly marred with violence. A shooting supposedly took place at the Memphis rapper’s afterparty in Dallas, Texas on September 26.
Moneybagg Yo’s scheduled appearance at the V Live Dallas strip club ended early when gunfire rang out, according to The Shade Room. The celebrity news blog claims attendees at the location were forced to run for cover and staff members had to lock themselves in a room in order to avoid being struck with bullets.
#TSRExclusiveDetails: #Roommates, things ended on a very scary note last night during #MoneyBaggYo’s after party at V Live nightclub in Dallas, as a reported shooting occurred sending attendees running for cover. ____________________ Our exclusive details confirm that an unidentified man got on the mic at the club and a shooting ensued. Things were so intense that MoneyBagg Yo barely got away before things turned serious. Additionally, V Live staff had to lock themselves in a room to avoid being shot. 🎥: (@neighborhood_nutt and @smashdatopic) See more content on our IG story!
This alleged incident in Texas happened after multiple outlets reported that a shooting took place outside Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on September 23 following Moneybagg Yo‘s 29th birthday celebration at the venue. The Time Served album creator denied allegations that he was the target in the Vegas shooting.
“Shot at who? Ain’t no motherfckers shot at us. I’m in a Maybach right now man,” said Moneybagg in a video posted to social media. “As I speak my shoes off in this btch. Wassup? And I’m riding through this b*tch. I’m in Vegas. Waddup?”
Moneybagg Yo’s “Super Hot” collaborator, Blac Youngsta, also seemed to have something to say about the incident that took place in Nevada last week. Youngsta stated on Instagram, “Yeah, btch. We in Vegas with this sht, live in effect. We bored. Where you pssy-ass nggas at? Let’s have some fun. Let’s have a shootout. Let’s do something.”
