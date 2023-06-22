Monica Launches ‘MoTalk Radio’ On Apple Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B songstress Monica is the latest recording artist to jump into podcasting. The Grammy-winning vocalist announced the launch of the MoTalk Radio show.

Monica’s MoTalk Radio will stream on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music Hits. The limited radio series will focus on R&B from the 1990s and 2000s. DJ Baby Yu will curate the mixes.

“MoTalk is an outlet for artists, entertainers, musicians, politicians, athletes, and others to share their story, their way!” states Monica. “Being interviewed over the years has given me insight that allows me to tell the story respectfully, our truths are often diluted and distorted for the gain of others.”

The Miss Thang album creator adds, “MoTalk brings that to an end, and gives creatives back their stories. Discussing hard topics, creating change, and highlighting the greats is key for me.”

Monica joins fellow Atlanta-bred recording artist Latto as a recent addition to the Apple Music podcast roster. Latto’s 777 Radio premiered in March with an interview with singer/actress Chlöe Bailey (Grown-ish, Swarm).

This weekend, PLS join me as I get up close & personal while sharing some of my favorite R&B songs & artist on my new show, MO TALK RADIO 🫶🏽 — only on @applemusic. #MoTalkRadio #AintNoTalkLikeMOTALK ……. MDA pic.twitter.com/RP9gp7StzY — Monica (@MonicaDenise) June 20, 2023

Monica Chats With An NBA Legend & A Country Music Star

The first episode of Monica’s MoTalk Radio features 4-time NBA champion/Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Country/R&B performer Mickey Guyton shows up on episode two to talk about her Remember Her Name album.

Prior to taking on the role of MoTalk Radio host, Monica established herself as one of the leading voices of the 1990s and 2000s. She has three No. 1 singles in her catalog, including “The Boy Is Mine” with Brandy. That duet spent thirteen weeks in the Billboard Hot 100’s No. 1 position.

“I’ve realized over the years that some people actually believed the record was true, shout out to Brandy, one of the greatest voices of our time, mine and Brandy’s tastes are complete polar opposites, so there was never really a boy for this song to be over,” said Monica on MoTalk Radio.

The former Still Standing reality show star added, “People believed there was a lot of history prior but there was not. A lot of the narrative that you saw was formulated based on the song and then it spewed into our real lives, but it never existed prior to.”