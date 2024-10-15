Monica Praises Young Dro After Rapper’s Friend Laughs About Addiction Battle In Viral Interview 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Monica led the praise for Young Dro after he opened up about his drug addiction in a recent interview despite his friend’s laughter.

Young Dro is receiving love for sharing his substance abuse story in a candid interview that went viral after an associate laughed at the rapper discussing his and his daughter’s drug addiction.

Dro and T.I. sat down for an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Monday (October 14). Comedian K Dubb kept laughing as Dro opened up about his addiction struggles, continuing even when Dro admitted that he overdosed and revealed his daughter was also on drugs.

“Aye, you finna get slapped,” Young Dro told K Dubb, sitting on the couch behind them. “I mean, we cool, but I’ll slap the s### outcha ‘bout that … I’m just telling you.”

However, T.I. prevented a fight from breaking out, immediately stepping in to de-escalate the situation. Thankfully, the intervention worked, and Young Dro was able to explain how he beat his drug addiction.

Dro was widely praised online by social media users applauding him for his honesty, including fellow Georgia native and R&B songstress Monica.

“We are all proud of you sharing your story, and your sobriety with the world in the hopes of saving lives!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “You have always been a talented force! Many can’t see you but that another conversation! Just know the home team is proud!”

Fans Show Love To Young Dro & T.I.

Fans also showed love in the Instagram comment section of Young Dro’s interview clip.

“Once he mentioned his daughter being on drugs, the laughter should have stopped,” said one fan while another urged, “Evaluate your circle! He laughed at your testimony the whole time then tried to blow your interview by pushing your buttons …. Whew, place him accordingly after this one.”

T.I. was also praised for stepping in, with one person writing, “Shout out to TI for checking buddy. It was funny the first time but laughing at this man and his addiction especially while mentioning his children.. come on now that was wrong.”

Meanwhile, K-Dubb, who appears in T.I.’s Da ‘Partments indie hood comedy movie, was unmoved. He reposted serval reactions to the interview, including one comment calling him “funny [as f###].”