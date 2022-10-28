Monica Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Kodak Black

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are R&B legend Monica Denise Arnold and Florida rapper Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri hooking up romanticly? According to Monica, the answer is a resounding no.

Monica posted several photographs of herself with Kodak Black on Instagram. Those images, dated October 4, apparently sparked rumors on social media that the two musicians were in a relationship.

Earlier this week, reports began circulating that Monica and Kodak Black recently went out together on her 42nd birthday. Once again, an Instagram post ignited the gossip.

“On a date kinda nervous… 😉,” wrote Monica in an IG Story. The Atlanta-bred Grammy winner also uploaded a picture with 25-year-old Kodak Black where she captioned the photo, “THANK YOUUUUU.”

Monica has now responded to the online chatter about her personal life. She went over to Twitter to let her followers know that she is not involved with the “Super Gremlin” performer.

“Bill & Shimmy My Heart … They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating!” tweeted Monica.

The Miss Thang album creator added, “I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me♥️💤.”

Monica has two children with her former boyfriend Rocko, a rapper also from Atlanta. In November 2010, “The Boy Is Mine” hitmaker married NBA player Shannon Brown. The couple had a daughter together before getting divorced in 2019.