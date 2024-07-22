Montel Williams Addresses Viral Old Footage With Kamala Harris

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An old video of Vice President Kamala Harris at a red carpet event with Montel Williams has resurfaced online.

Montel Williams is addressing an old video of him and Vice President Kamala Harris from their brief 2001 relationship after the footage went viral.

The video has surfaced online before but was shared widely by critics attacking Harris after Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed the Vice President. The video shows Harris attending a red carpet with Williams before entering politics. At the time, Harris headed the Family and Children Services of San Fransico.

The footage also includes Williams’ daughter, who attended the event with them, prompting the television host to respond to far-right social media influencer and Trump supporter Laura Loomer, who shared the clip.

In the hate-filled post, Loomer claimed Williams “appears to be holding hands with more than one woman at the same time,” and branded Harris a “side-piece.”

However, Williams called Loomer out, insisting she’s hiding his requests not to mention his daughter.

“As most of you know, that is my daughter to my right,” he explained. “I’ve asked @LauraLoomer not to target my kids who aren’t public figures. She keeps hiding my tweet.”

As most of you know, that is my daughter to my right and I’ve asked @LauraLoomer not to target my kids who aren’t public figures. She keeps hiding my tweet. https://t.co/TUeKvVzVdg — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Montel Williams said the decades-old footage of him and Kamala Harris is a time waster.

“I’ve said what I’m going to say about the thing that keeps trending,” he added in a since-deleted tweet. “My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+ year old picture – you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction.”

Montel Williams Refuses To Answer “Misogynistic” Questions About Kamala Harris

He also shared a post from his publicist with a screenshot of an email from Fox News asking for Williams’ take on Biden endorsing Harris. The outlet also enquired as to whether they remained in touch over the years.

“Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes,” Williams’ rep wrote. “I’m going to do this to every reporter who asks me this creepy, misogynistic question. I have no obligation to be cordial to reporters asking creepy and inappropriate questions.”

Furthermore, Montel Williams dismissed the notion he refused to support Kamala Harris after he said he “would love to see” Maryland Governor Wes Moore “leading the ticket.”

“I will vote for whomever is on my ballot not named Trump,” he insisted. “I have said this over, and over, and over again. Nothing has changed.”

I will vote for whomever is on my ballot not named Trump. I have said this over, and over, and over again. Nothing has changed. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

“Reminding folks I RT’d this,” he wrote alongside a post from Governor Moore giving his “full endorsement” to the Vice President.

Reminding folks I RT’d this. pic.twitter.com/YQiMmTMt8S — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

Check out Williams’ other posts below.

Guys, i hate to ruin your day, but you massively misinterpreted my tweet. I will vote for whomever can beat Trump. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

I think it says something this is all they have… — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024