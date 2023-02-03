More Of Young Thug’s YSL Co-Defendants Charged In Connection To Jailhouse Stabbing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Five of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are facing charges related to an inmate getting stabbed at the Fulton County Jail.

Several co-defendants in Young Thug’s RICO case face charges for their alleged roles in a stabbing at the Fulton County Jail.

Earlier this week, Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius Ryan were accused of being involved in the stabbing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported charges against two more YSL co-defendants, Jevon Fleetwood and Demise McMullen, on Friday (February 3).

The stabbing victim was an inmate named Demarcus Bussey. The attack occurred on Tuesday night (January 31).

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the AJC, inmates surrounded Bussey inside the Fulton County Jail. Eppinger allegedly stabbed Bussey in the chest with a shank.

Bussey was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. His condition hasn’t been disclosed.

Eppinger and Ryan were charged with aggravated assault. Blalock, Fleetwood and McMullen were charged with misdemeanor battery. All five of Young Thug’s co-defendants were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Malik Drummond and David Dajuanta Wallace also face aggravated assault and obstruction charges related to the stabbing. The two inmates aren’t part of the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug, Eppinger, Blalock, Ryan and others await trial in the YSL RICO case. A judge severed Fleetwood and McMullen’s cases in December.

Fleetwood and McMullen were unable to find legal representation before jury selection began for Young Thug’s trial. The two will be tried at a later date.