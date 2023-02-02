Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing.

Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius Ryan as the alleged culprits, per WSB-TV. The three men await trial in the RICO case against Young Thug and other YSL members.

Authorities didn’t disclose the condition of the stabbing victim. Officials didn’t share any details about the date of the attack or a possible motive.

Ryan’s lawyer Angela D’Williams denied her client’s involvement in the stabbing.

“Mr. Ryan is hopeful that there is a thorough investigation and that there is not a rush to judgment,” D’Williams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Mr. Ryan maintains his innocence regarding this incident.”

Last month, D’Williams filed a formal complaint accusing a deputy of using excessive force on her client. Fulton County Deputy Morris Kandakai allegedly punched Ryan in the head while trying to transport the inmate to court.

Kandakai claimed Ryan spat in the deputy’s face. Kandakai was placed on administrative duties pending an internal affairs investigation.

Young Thug and his co-defendants continue to wait for a jury to be seated in their RICO trial. Ryan and Blalock are already serving life sentences for murder.