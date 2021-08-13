Mother Kills Toddler for Interrupting Her Sex Time with Boyfriend

23-year-old mom, who text the boyfriend that she was gonna kill the baby for soiling her diaper, will be jailed and not see the light of day until she is almost 40.



She needs to be locked under the jail.

Nicola Priest, a white British woman, has recently been convicted of killing her three-year-old daughter, Kaylee-Jayde, weeks after making her dance on TikTok to gain followers.

The 23-year-old mother will not see the light of day until she is 38, as a Birmingham Crown Court has sentenced her to 13 years in jail for the death of the baby, and her boyfriend, Callum Redfern who is 22, got hit with 14 years.

According to Express Co. UK, the authorities believe that savagely beat the child, causing injury to her brain and puncturing her lung, for interrupting them while they were having sex last summer. The child was found dead in their home on August 9, 2020 — almost to the date of her parent(s) conviction— from what the courts called a “sustained and ferocious assault.”

More infuriating, the Gen-Zer only called the police after the toddler had expired.

Mr. Justice Foxton QC outlined the horrific ordeal to the court, in the hearing of the two perpetrators, “On the evening of August 8 you Redfern went to Priest’s flat. The two of you went to have sex. Kaylee wanted to stay up and play.”

“There is no direct evidence of what happened next,” he continued. “Kaylee was sick more than once during the night as a result of the severe beating. You lost your tempers, and it is clear you were joint participants in that assault. You both knew you had seriously injured Kaylee. You, Priest, did nothing to seek medical help. A prompt call could have saved Kaylee’s life. You both lied repeatedly during interviews.”

Nicole Priest (Birmingham Police files)

He further stated, “From the severity of the injuries caused by the assault it is clear there was an intention to cause serious harm. The injuries were caused by a ferocious assault.”

“You and Redfern were equally responsible,” he informed the “mother.” “You had ample opportunity to raise any concerns. Kaylee was very vulnerable, and you were in a position of trust. You did nothing to summon help.”

The court had evidence that the couple was growing wearing in parenting the child.

In July, via text that was used as evidence against them, Priest said, “I’m gonna kill her… because she keeps leaving the living room or going in the kitchen, so I’ve paled [hit] her one and smacked her for s**tting in her nappy.” To that, Redfern said, “Good – give her one from me.”

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, who worked on the case said, “This is a really horrific set of circumstances, and I cannot imagine for one second what Kaylee-Jayde’s family must be going through, they’ve lost their three-year-old family member at the hands of her own mother and Nicky Priest’s boyfriend, Callum. It is a grim picture.”

“’I don’t think, sadly, we will ever fully know what has happened, we’ll never get that full picture, both have not admitted their own responsibility,” he noted. “One thing is clear, Nicky Priest has failed her daughter, she’s failed to protect her, and she should be – being a mother to that little girl – the one person who should have been able to protect her.”

Weeks prior, Priest started featuring the child on her TikTok page.

She thought it would be cute in one video to guide the child in dance steps, moving her head from left to right in sync with the music. In a second one, the lady tries to get the child to imitate her dance moves by grabbing her hand.

According to the site, Priest also received a concurrent three-year sentence for child cruelty.

S.I.P. Princess Kaylee, poor thing, didn’t have a chance.