An Atlanta community activist says the death of Young Thug’s child’s mother, LaKevia Jackson, was connected to gang retaliation.

Journalist Georgia Chidi says that the 31-year-old’s death will most likely spark more violence, saying to FOX 5 News, “I’m really concerned this will be a catalyst for an even larger reprisal.”

Jackson was shot at a bowling area at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway. Police reports suggest the shooting was a result of an argument over a bowling ball.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” LeKevia’s mother Sherina Jackson said shortly after the shooting.

“I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming, then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Jackson said.

However, Chidi does not believe that story.

Chidi said that after he went through the court documents and did his interview with friends of the victim, he was convinced that something else had happened.

Whatever it was is connected to the gang rivalry in Atlanta between “YFN” vs. “YSN.”

Young Thug and his crew are allegedly affiliated with YSN, while incarcerated rapper YFN Lucci is affiliated with the YFN gang.

“Friends of hers that were present say she was not actively involved in the argument at all which leads me to wonder why she was killed because it looked like it was a targeted killing,” he said. “I think someone was going after Young Thug in any way they can get to him.”

“It’s not just gangsters getting killed. Anyone close to them are at risk,” he stated.

Authorities have not commented on his theory. Jackson leaves behind a 14-year-old son with Young Thug.