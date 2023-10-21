NLE Choppa’s Mother Says Rapper Has Been Found Safe & Sound

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The mother and former manager said she never meant to suggest he was missing.

NLE Choppa’s mother, Angeleta Potts, has revealed the rapper has been found. On Friday (October 20), Potts shared an Instagram update on her son, just hours after she claimed he’d been missing.

“Thank you for the PRAYERS and SUPPORT,” she wrote. “Choppa’s ok he just needed a minute, but didn’t communicate it to his love ones. I never intended to scare anyone with my post nor did I expect for people to think he is missing But the frustrations of being the mother of a celebrity can be a bit much and overwhelming at times.”

As previously reported, Potts rang the alarm on social media, claiming the 20-year-old artist was missing and she needed support to help find him.

“Y’all help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood where we worked hard to get out of just for a mixtape SMH. I ain’t talk to this boy in hours and he usually doesn’t do this,” she wrote on Instagram. “One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason. Whatever you working on I pray God is guiding you. If y’all hear from him PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP!”