Mozzy Begins Serving Prison Sentence For Firearms Charge

Mozzy, who signed with CMG earlier this year, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mozzy will be spending the next 12 months in a California prison.

According to Pitchfork, Mozzy started serving a yearlong sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Atwater, California on Thursday (July 28). The CMG signee wound up behind bars on a weapons possession charge.

Mozzy, whose real name is Timothy Patterson, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2021. He pleaded guilty, which resulted in prison time and a $55,000 fine.

“Life comes at you fast,” he said in a statement to Pitchfork. “Sometimes s### gets real and you gotta take that deal. It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

Earlier this year, Mozzy signed a deal with Yo Gotti’s label CMG. He contributed to multiple tracks on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art, which dropped on July 15.

Last week, Mozzy released an album titled Survivor’s Guilt. The LP hit DSPs on July 22 and marked his first solo project for CMG.

The West Coast rapper spent his entire career as an independent artist before signing with CMG. EMPIRE handled the distribution for the bulk of releases in recent years.

Watch Mozzy’s latest music video below.