Yo Gotti Signs Mozzy To CMG, New Song From Mozzy Ft. Roddy Ricch “Real Ones”

Yo Gotti revealed Mozzy would be joining CMG and made “major announcements” including an upcoming joint project from 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

Yo Gotti held a CMG press conference Thursday (Feb. 10) and made some “major announcements” about the label. The event was hosted by Carl Lamarre and Gotti was joined on stage by CMG artists BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo.

The Memphis rapper did not disappoint!

He confirmed a joint project from 42 Dugg and EST Gee, a new single from Blac Youngsta featuring 42 Dugg, “Threat,” and announced a new signing, Sacramento rapper Mozzy.

“Yeah, we got something comin’,” Dugg said. “Me and Gee been working on our tape … That s### coming soon. We finishing that right now. Just be ready for it.” Yo Gotti said the project should arrive next week, “Like, February 18,” he added.

Shortly after, the CMG boss revealed Mozzy as the latest addition to the roster.

“I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast…” Yo Gotti said. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other, and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know … we’re [bringing] our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

Mozzy then joined Yo Gotti and his new team on stage.

“Overdue, overdue, out the gate,” Mozzy said. “Big dawg been tappin’ in with me—I’m talkin’ about even before a n***a career even popped … We had conversations, he told me there was a seat at the table. I had to get my life right, tie up a couple of loose ends; I tied them m############ up, we here now.”

Mozzy also revealed he is ready to get to work with Yo Gotti and CMG: “You already seen the roster, that m########### go brazy already. It’s no secret. I’m just trying to get straight to it, n***a, I’m trying to run up some cocaine money,” he said.

Later on, Mozzy dropped his new single with Roddy Ricch “Real Ones,” their first collaboration. The pair pay tribute to the ‘real ones’ they’ve lost in their lives.

Meanwhile, Yo Gotti delivered the visuals for “Giving Back,” earlier in the day. Gotti called the song “My Favorite Song on Side A” of his double-disc album CM10: Free Game.

