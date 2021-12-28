Yo Gotti Refutes Rumors About CMG Dropping Blac Youngsta

Yo Gotti shut down a rumor claiming his longtime collaborator Blac Youngsta had been dropped from the CMG roster.

Yo Gotti publicly addressed rumors about his label CMG supposedly dropping Blac Youngsta.

After several Hip Hop outlets spread the rumor on social media, Yo Gotti expressed his frustration via Twitter on Tuesday (December 28). He labeled the story as “fake news,” affirming Blac Youngsta is still part of the CMG family.

“I’m seeing too much Rap [cap] on these blogs,” Yo Gotti wrote. “Fake News!! LIL bro A BOSS He Can’t Be Dropped #CMG #HeavyCamp.”

He added, “P.s Keep my name out all these rumors.”

LIL bro A BOSS He Can’t Be Dropped #CMG #HeavyCamp 🏋🏾‍♀️❤️ — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

The Blac Youngsta rumor picked up steam since he’s been generating controversy as of late. Earlier this month, he performed his Young Dolph diss “Shake Sum” at a club in Dallas.

Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in November, was a longtime rival of Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta. Despite facing backlash for performing a diss track about a dead man, Blac Youngsta defended his actions in a lengthy Instagram post.

“IM THE TYPE OF N#### WHO AIN’T NEVA SAT BACK AND LOOKED FOR NOBODY TO FEEL SORRY FA ME!” he wrote. “I COME FROM THE HEART OF SOUTH MEMPHIS WHERE YOU GET NO SYMPATHY, DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT IS… WITH THAT BEING SAID I COULD GIVE 2 F### WHAT THE WORLD THINK BOUT ME.”

Blac Youngsta also came under fire for a music video called “I’m Assuming,” which evoked imagery of the late Young Dolph. The string of bad press made the CMG rumor seem plausible to some observers, prompting Yo Gotti to set the record straight.