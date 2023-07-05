Mozzy Concert Mass Shooting Gets Kansas Nightclub Shut Down for 30 Days

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A popular Wichita, Kansas nightclub, City Nightz, has been hit with a 30-day suspension following a mass shooting during an event featuring rapper Mozzy that left 11 people injured.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) issued the suspension on Monday (July 3) in response to the early Sunday morning (July 2) incident.

Nine individuals sustained gunshot wounds, while two others were injured in the ensuing chaos as patrons rushed to exit the venue. Among those present at the club was rapper Mozzy, who’d just finished a concert.

Brandon Young, a 31-year-old from Florissant, Missouri, was arrested in connection with the incident. According to WPD Chief Joe Sullivan, Young was working as security for Mozzy.

Chief Sullivan told 12 News the shooting could’ve been prevented had patrons been screened before entering the club.

Mozzy was detained at the club where the shooting occurred but was later released without being charged. The rapper had recently completed a 10-month prison sentence on federal gun charges in May and was celebrating his freedom.

The incident at City Nightz is the latest in a series of violent events at the club.

So far, in 2023, the WPD has reported 12 incidents at the venue, three of which involved gun violence. The suspension is seen as a strong stance against the recurring violence.