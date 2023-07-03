Mozzy Detained Following Shooting Involving Seven Victims: Graphic Video Shows Bloodshed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mozzy was attending an after-party at a club in Wichita, Kansas over the weekend when shots rang out. The incident took place at a venue called City Nightz, where Mozzy had shown up following his performance at another nearby club. Seven people were shot, although nobody was killed. Injuries range from minor bullet grazes to serious gunshot wounds.

According to TMZ, the West Coast rapper was briefly detained by local police on Saturday night (July 1) but wasn’t arrested or charged. The detainment occurred during a traffic stop as police were trying to secure the scene. Police believe someone in Mozzy’s entourage—who was riding in the same car as the rapper—is responsible for the shooting. That person was hauled off to jail, although it’s unclear what his charges are.

In a graphic video making the rounds, blood can be seen splattered across the sidewalk. A woman in the background says, “Never again.” The clip also shows a scuffle break out inside the club before shots are fired. Elsewhere in the video, Mozzy and his crew are stopped and ordered out of the car.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Mozzy is lucky he wasn’t involved. Despite being placed in handcuffs, he did get to walk away. The 36-year-old has already had his share of legal troubles. Between 2005 and 2008, Mozzy was arrested three times by the Sacramento Police for possession crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm and evading police. He was arrested again in 2014 and served a sentence in San Quentin State Prison.

After his release, Mozzy decided to focus solely on his music, although probation forbade him from leaving the state of California until 2017. In July 2018, Mozzy was arrested for gun possession during a traffic stop in Las Vegas. Four years later, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to one year in prison. He was also hit with $55,000 fine. He served his sentence at USP Atwater before being released in May after serving 10 months.