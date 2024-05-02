Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off “Megan May” Month With Seductive Photo Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker is set to hit the road for an arena tour.

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 already includes the Hot Girl Coach reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her “Hiss” single. Plus, she returned to the Top 20 with the “Wanna Be” collaboration off GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape.

It appears Megan Thee Stallion plans to make May a special month for her supporters. The Houston, Texas native took to social media to tease that the next several weeks will provide memorable moments.

“Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY. [snake emoji] Get ready. [fire emoji],” Megan wrote in her Instagram caption. The three-time Grammy Award winner also shared sexy photos in separate IG posts.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her “Wanna Be” musical partner GloRilla joins the trek for select arena dates.

In addition, fans of Megan expect another studio LP to drop soon. The 29-year-old recording artist previously released Good News in 2020 and Traumazine in 2022.

“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” Megan Thee Stallion stated in a recent interview.

Megan’s 2024 also featured the southerner signing an “innovative” distribution deal with Warner Music Group. The rap star, also known as Tina Snow, stated, “This is thee [sic] first deal of its kind!!!”