Megan Thee Stallion Says “Rebirth” Inspired Upcoming Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Houston Hottie calls herself a flower with thorns.

Megan Thee Stallion looks to add another body of work to her discography. The Grammy Award winner recently spoke about the inspiration for her upcoming third studio LP.

“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” Megan Thee Stallion stated in an interview with Women’s Health.

In 2020, Megan was involved in a violent incident that ended with the Houston native being shot in the feet. A California jury convicted Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson on three felony charges connected to the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 album, Traumazine, focused on the rap star’s drive to overcome personal hardships. For her next project, she attempted to find the balance between being vulnerable and savage.

“I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message,” Megan stated. “I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.”

Megan Thee Stallion dropped two singles over the last six months. “Cobra” arrived in November 2023. “Hiss” premiered in January 2024 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Meg linked up with GloRilla for “Wanna Be” off Glo’s recently released Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. The Hot Girl Coach also teamed up with Cardi B for 2023’s “Bongos” collaboration.