Teenager Busted For Mozzy Concert Mass Shooting; Cops Hunting For Second Suspect

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a Mozzy concert on July 2 that left 9 people seriously wounded.

A new development has emerged in the investigation of the mass shooting at a concert featuring rapper Mozzy.

A 19-year-old named Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram has been arrested in connection with the incident that left 11 people injured at the Wichita nightclub, City Nightz.

Media Advisory

Shooting Investigation Arrest



The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 19-year-old Ameir King-Ingram on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon stemming from the shooting at City Nightz. pic.twitter.com/xlyYBmUClx — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) July 8, 2023

Another 23-year-old man named Jaylen Thomas of Wichita is also wanted in connection to the shooting at City Nightz and the cops are asking the public’s help in tracking him down.

The shooting, which occurred in the early hours of July 2, resulted in nine people being shot and two others injured in the ensuing panic.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed King-Ingram’s arrest, stating that he is suspected of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Previously, a security guard working for Mozzy, Brandon Young, was arrested concerning the incident.

However, he was later released after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett stated that charges would not be filed against him at this time, citing video evidence suggesting he had acted in self-defense.

The WPD has expressed its expectation that further arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

Media Advisory

Shooting Investigation City Nightz



The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is seeking the public's assistance with information about the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas of Wichita in connection to the shooting at City Nightz. pic.twitter.com/ypS2oKge2O — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) July 8, 2023

It remains unclear whether King-Ingram is one of the initial gunmen involved in the shooting.

The incident has sparked a city-wide conversation about safety in Wichita’s nightlife scene, with WPD Chief Joe Sullivan calling for stricter screening procedures at clubs.

The WPD has also contacted the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control to discuss possible enforcement actions regarding City Nightz’s licensing.

Following the incident, City Nightz has been issued a 30-day suspension, a decision the club’s attorney has stated they plan to appeal.

This suspension is part of a broader response to the recurring violence at the venue, which has seen 12 incidents so far in 2023, three involving gun violence.