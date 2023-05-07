Mozzy Released From Prison After Serving 10 Months On Federal Gun Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to USP Atwater inmate records, Mozzy concluded his sentence on Thursday (May 4).

Mozzy has been released from a California prison, 10 months after turning himself in on federal gun charges. According to USP Atwater inmate records, Mozzy concluded his sentence on Thursday (May 4). No additional details surrounding his release were available.

Mozzy, whose real name is Timothy Patterson, was indicted in 2021. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in July 2022 and was sentenced to one year in prison along with a $55,000 fine. He was initially expected to be released in July.

“Life comes at you fast,” he said at the time. “Sometimes s### gets real and you gotta take that deal. It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

Mozzy signed a deal with Yo Gotti’s label CMG in 2022. He contributed to multiple tracks on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art and followed up with Survivor’s Guilt, his first solo album for the label.

Legal issues have plagued Mozzy for years. Between 2005 and 2008, he was arrested three times by the Sacramento Police for possession crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm and evading police. He was arrested again in 2014 and served a sentence in San Quentin State Prison. After his release, Mozzy decided to focus solely on his music, releasing four solo albums in 2015. He was unable to leave the state of California until 2017 due to probation. Mozzy was also arrested during a traffic stop in Las Vegas for gun possession in 2018.

Mozzy has yet to address his two million Instagram followers. His last post arrived on April 7.