Mozzy’s New Album To Shine Light On Sacramento’s Toughest Streets

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Mozzy is getting preparing to drop a new album showcasing the gritty reality of his neighborhood in Sacramento, California. Read more!

Mozzy has been quickly getting back to work since being released from jail on gun charges in May of 2023.

The Sacramento rapper plans to give fans a peep into what life was like in the Oak Park neighborhood with the new album Children Of The Slums as a tribute to the untold stories of struggle of growing up in his neighborhood.

Growing up in one of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods, Mozzy was exposed to the life of gang violence and drugs at an early age.

After his father’s incarceration and his mother’s battle with drug addiction, Mozzy found himself under the care of his grandmother.

During these formative years, he joined the Oak Park Bloods, a decision that deeply influenced his life and music.

Despite the odds, Mozzy channeled his experiences into his music, crafting narratives that spoke to the struggles and realities of street life.

In discussing the inspiration behind the title Children Of The Slums, Mozzy expressed a profound connection to the plight of individuals raised in environments like his, marked by poverty, violence, and a lack of opportunities.

“Nobody born in the slums has a choice,” Mozzy explained, highlighting the involuntary nature of their circumstances.

“Born into those kinds of circumstances, it’s hard to imagine a way to get out. They don’t have anyone to look out for them or to show them a better way. I’m still looking out for all the children of the slums. I am there for them because I know if the situation was flipped, they would do the same for me,” Mozzy said.

Through his music, Mozzy hopes to offer a voice to those silenced by systemic barriers, sharing their stories of pain, perseverance, and unwavering hope for a better future.

Children Of The Slums promises to be a deeply personal project for Mozzy, narrating the experiences of his community’s most vulnerable members.

The release of “Jaded,” the first single from the album featuring Eric Bellinger, further encapsulates the emotional weight of Mozzy’s message.

Check out the video below: