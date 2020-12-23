New Nipsey Hussle Album On The Way, Says Hit Producer Mr. Lee

(AllHipHop News)
Fans of Nipsey Hussle could be in for a treat in the new year. According to one of his frequent collaborators, a new album of music is in the works.
Grammy Award-winning Houston producer Mr. Lee worked extensively with Nipsey before his untimely death in March of 2019.
Mr. Lee produced the first version of Nipsey Hussle’s song “Blue Laces,” which featured artists Kokane and Goldie, and was taken from his album The Marathon.
Mr. Lee was also the sonic visionary behind “Blue Laces 2,” which was taken from Nip’s critically acclaimed album Victory Lap.
During an interview with the Ritz-Herald, Mr. Lee said a new track in the form of “Blue Laces 3” is in the works.
According to Mr. Lee, the pair recorded “Blue Laces 3” before Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.
The track is expected to feature a variety of Nipsey’s close friends and collaborators.
Mr. Lee also revealed he is also working with rappers like Dave East, Trae The Truth, and others on a full album that will feature unreleased Nipsey Hussle versus.