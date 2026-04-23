MrBeast Hit With Lewd Self Pleasuring Claims By Ex-Employee In Federal Lawsuit

MrBeast’s company faces a federal lawsuit over crude allegations involving bathroom behavior and claims of systematic sexual harassment against female employees.

MrBeast is facing serious allegations after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit claiming sexual harassment and workplace retaliation at Beast Industries, the production company behind the YouTube megastar’s empire.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in North Carolina federal court by Lorrayne Mavromatis, centers on a particularly crude allegation involving former CEO James Warren and claims about MrBeast’s bathroom habits that the company is calling completely fabricated.

According to the lawsuit, Warren allegedly told Mavromatis that MrBeast gets uncomfortable around attractive women, then made an explicit reference suggesting the YouTube star engages in self-gratification when she’s around.

The company’s response was swift and personal.

Beast Industries called the allegation “ridiculous” and “disgusting,” claiming it was deliberately designed to generate headlines while exploiting MrBeast’s publicly disclosed medical conditions, including his eye condition and Crohn’s disease.

Mavromatis worked at Beast Industries from 2002 through 2025 and claims she was systematically excluded from male-dominated meetings, demeaned in front of colleagues, and subjected to a hostile work environment.

She also alleges the company violated her Family and Medical Leave Act rights by pressuring her to work during her maternity leave.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and includes allegations that other female employees experienced similar treatment.

Beast Industries denies everything.

The company released a statement saying the complaint is built on “deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements” and that they have “extensive evidence including Slack and WhatsApp messages, company documents, and witness testimony” that refutes her claims.

They also produced a screenshot showing Mavromatis signed off on the employee handbook outlining FMLA and parental leave policies, and claim she actually requested to work during her maternity leave.

The company characterized the lawsuit as a shakedown, stating they won’t “submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us.”

This isn’t MrBeast’s first legal battle over workplace conduct. The company is also defending against a class action lawsuit from Beast Games contestants alleging unsafe conditions and sexual harassment during production of the Amazon Prime Video series.

The lawsuit alleges that Mavromatis was demoted to social media manager in the merchandise department during her final days at the company after she began raising concerns about the workplace environment.