Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion & More To Perform At 2023 Global Citizen Festival

The advocacy organization seeks to help end extreme poverty and combat climate change.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will feature headlining performances from Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Megan The Stallion will also hit the stage for the musical showcase.

The concert takes place at New York City’s Central Park on September 23 and is free to the public. Interested parties can earn tickets to the 2023 Global Citizen Festival by taking action on the Global Citizen app or the Global Citizen website to help end extreme poverty.

“COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings, and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world’s unjust system,” Global Citizen Co-Founder/ CEO Hugh Evans stated. “If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival Received Over $2 Billion In Pledges

Conan Gray and Stray Kids join RHCP, Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion for the Global Citizen Festival’s lineup. Hill has spent the year touring the country in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Hill recently ran through some of The Miseducation tracks at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Megan also presented a headline-making set at Essence‘s concert series which convened between June 30 and July 2.

Last year’s Global Citizen Festival reportedly generated more than $2.4 billion in pledge commitments. The 2022 edition featured acts like Mariah Carey, Metallica and Jonas Brothers performing in NYC. Additionally, Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Tems and other musicians appeared at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.