MTV EMA’s Scrapped Over Security Concerns Because Of The Israel-Hamas War 

The latest war between Israel and Hamas has led to the cancelation of the MTV EMAs after several high-profile violent attacks in Europe.

The annual MTV EMA’s has been called off as a result of security concerns due to the “volatility of world events,” the organizers have confirmed.

The ceremony was scheduled for Sunday, November 5, in Paris. Taylor Swift led nominees for the event with seven nods, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video.

She is followed closely by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, with six nominations each.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a spokesperson for Paramount, which owns MTV, said in a statement.

The spokesperson continued, “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

The organizers have confirmed that the event will return in November 2024.

France is currently on its highest state of alert after a school teacher was murdered and three others injured on October 13 in the northern city of Arras in a suspected Islamist attack.

On Wednesday, October 18, eight airports in France faced security alerts, and multiple were evacuated, according to the DGAC aviation authority. The Palace of Versailles was closed again due to its third security scare in five days.

Last year, the event took place in Duesseldorf, Germany, and was hosted by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora. Taylor Swift dominated, taking home four out of the six awards she was nominated for.