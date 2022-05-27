Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph, may have to wait years to get justice, revealed a judge a bond hearing for two suspects.

The judge presiding over the Young Dolph murder case, where two men who were indicted for the rapper’s death, says the case may not go to trial for a long time.

According to WREG, on Friday, May 27th, Judge Lee Coffee told the chart-topper’s family that it might be years before justice might be offered to them.

Dolph was shot dead in front of the Makeda Cookie Shop in Memphis in November of 2021.

The two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were caught on surveillance camera at the death scene.

The men appeared in the Memphis courtroom for a bond hearing. However, the hearing was reset for later in the summer, on July 1st. According to the judge, the defense made the request so that he could finish going through the process of discovery.

After declaring the request, the judge relayed the message to the family that the trial might transpire in 2022 or even 2023.

Coffee said, “This case is probably going to be in this court for a while. It takes a while for first-degree murder cases to be at a point where they can be tried.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Johnson and Smith are charged with Young Dolph’s murder.

Both men are currently being held without bond and have been in custody since January 2022.

They pleaded not guilty in a February hearing.