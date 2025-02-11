Mustard Candidly Answers If Drake Can Recover From Kendrick Lamar Beef Post-Super Bowl LIX

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mustard appears to be trying to be impartial, while also being petty, throughout the interview.

Mustard has offered his take, or lack thereof, on what Drake’s next move should be following Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Super Bowl LIX.

On Monday (February 10), Mustard appeared in an interview with Big Boy and shared his firsthand experience witnessing Lamar’s performance first-hand. Of the several topics he spoke about, Mustard described the surreal moment when Lamar performed his controversial and scathing Drake diss track “Not Like Us” while he was on the field. According to Mustard, the energy in the stadium reached a fever pitch when Lamar recited the song’s most provocative line, which alludes to Drake being attracted to underage romantic partners.

“It felt electrifying,” Mustard recalled when asked about the crowd reciting the a-minor lyric. “Everybody was just screaming. It was just crazy. Like a wave, you know? The whole crowd just carried that moment.”

However, when pressed by Big Boy about Kendrick Lamar’s chain, which featured a distinctive lowercase “a” medallion, Mustard hesitated to draw any direct connection to the diss track’s “a-minor” lyric.

“I actually don’t know,” he admitted. “I think that has something to do with pgLang, but I didn’t ask him. I actually just seen that chain when we walked.”

In all, Mustard’s most eyebrow raising moment during the interview came when he and Big Boy began discussing what advice he would give Drake in the aftermath of the Super Bowl performance and ongoing public discourse surrounding the rap battle. Mustard’s response was short and sweet and appeared to reference Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over “Not Like Us.”

“I actually don’t think about what he could do,” he said. “I just try to stay aligned with pure stuff, like just being on the right side of things—no tactics, no gimmicks. Just make music, man. Make good music, and you’ll be fine.”

Drake is suing UMG, claiming the label approved and promoted a track that falsely portrays him as a pedophile, leading to violence at his Toronto home, including a shooting that injured a security guard.

UMG denies the allegations, calling the lawsuit an attempt to suppress artistic expression. Meanwhile, Drake’s legal team accuses the label of prioritizing “corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.” Kendrick trolled Drake’s lawsuit targeting UMG moments before he performed his hit record, which is at the center of the lawsuit.

