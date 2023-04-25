Mystikal Stuck In Jail Without Bail Amid Delay In Rape Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mystikal’s rape trial was scheduled to begin in June, but his attorney requested a continuance in the case.

Mystikal remains in a Louisiana jail with no start date for his rape trial.

According to The Advocate, Mystikal’s attorney Tiffany Myles Crosby asked for a delay to properly prepare for her client’s trial. Judge Steven Tureau granted her request for a continuance on April 18. Prosecutors raised no objections.

Crosby sought more time “to become abreast of all pertinent issues in this matter in order to provide efficient representation,” per The Advocate. The rape trial was originally supposed to begin on June 21.

Mystikal’s next court is scheduled for August 21. He has been held without bail since his 2022 arrest.

The 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is accused of raping a woman at his Louisiana home in July 2022. He was charged with first-degree rape, robbery and false imprisonment, among other charges.

Mystikal pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to life in prison.

Last month, Judge Tureau issued a gag order in the rape case. Mystikal’s lawyer wanted the gag order due to an “inordinate amount of publicity.”

Mystikal previously served six years in prison for sexual battery and extortion. He also spent roughly 18 months in jail on rape and kidnapping charges, which were dismissed.