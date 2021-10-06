N.O.R.E Confirms Drake Not Appearing On “Drink Champs”

N.O.R.E was using the power of positive think to manifest a Drake appearance on “Drink Champs” but says “We’re still stalkin’ him.”

N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast has played host to some of the most legendary Hip-Hop artists in the game. It looked as though they were about to score the most sought-after sitdown in the culture after N.O.R.E appeared to announce that Drake would appear on the show.

Last month, the “Banned From TV” rapper took to his Instagram account to share a video of him and Drizzy. In it, he appears to confirm that Drake would be on the podcast.

“C’mon Drake,” he said in the clip. “Tomorrow — Monday, Drake is on Drink Champs.”

However, it turns out that N.O.R.E was just trying to speak it into existence and Drake has no plans to appear on the show as of now. Speaking to “Hip-Hop DX” the Queens native explained, “Nah, we ain’t get Drake, that was all a rumor. We were really just listening to Drake’s music and my man in the background said, ‘Drake’s on Drink Champs! And we just said, ‘Drink Champs!’

However, all is not lost and N.O.R.E hasn’t given up hope of getting a tell-all interview with Champagne Papi. “But hey, he’s still in Miami. We’re still stalkin’ him,” he said. “We don’t mind being told no. But you never know. We’re actually in Hawaii just listening to his music and randomly, someone posted it. I ran with the story because positive energy creates positive energy.”

Meanwhile Drake has been keeping busy with fatherhood, amongst other things. The OVO boss shared some videos of him and son Adonis playing basketball.