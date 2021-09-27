N.O.R.E. Says Drake Will Appear On An Episode Of ‘Drink Champs’

Drizzy is expected to talk about his settled beef with the late DMX.

Drink Champs is one of the most popular Hip Hop podcasts. Apparently, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN booked a big guest for an upcoming show.

A video of N.O.R.E. is circulating on social media. In the clip, the East Coast rapper revealed he plans to sit down with OVO Sound leader Drake.

“C’mon Drake. Tomorrow, Monday, Drake is on Drink Champs,” says N.O.R.E. into his camera. Back in April, N.O.R.E. posted a photo with Drake.

That picture’s caption read, “A lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between DMX and Drake thru my boy 40 but we will save that for Drink Champs!!! Gotta big up OVO 40!!!”

It is not clear when the Drink Champs episode supposedly featuring Drake will premiere. The Toronto-bred performer is coming off the release of his latest album Certified Lover Boy.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy includes appearances by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, and others. CLB just recorded its third straight week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.