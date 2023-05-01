N.O.R.E. Responds To Cam’ron Blasting Joe Budden Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 1990s-era rappers take to social media to air out their grievances.

There appears to be old-head beef brewing in Hip Hop at the moment. 45-year-old N.O.R.E., 42-year-old Joe Budden, and 47-year-old Cam’ron have engaged in a war of words on the internet.

Apparently, the hostility began after N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden had a discussion earlier this year about rappers becoming media figures. The host of Drink Champs and the host of The Joe Budden Podcast took some veiled shots at their competitors.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now, rappers from our era. And they are so failing,” stated N.O.R.E. during his sitdown with Budden. “They’re doing sports shows, they’re doing comedy shows. They’re talking about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No, you are not.”

Cam’ron has his own sports-centered digital show called It Is What It Is. The Harlem native assumed N.O.R.E.’s dismissive comments on The Joe Budden Podcast were directed at him. Cam then responded on Instagram.

“Damn, @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. I’m just f###### [with] ya. But what other rapper from the 90s got the sports and cooking show? 🤔U know u my n#### for life,” wrote Cam’ron.

He added, “But ya man ‘Hoe Budden’ threw [you] under the bus on the very [next] episode 🤦🏾‍♂️said he didn’t know who [you were] talking bout. I don’t give a f### how his numbers [are]. N.O., stay away from that crackhead!!!!”

Joe Budden fired back at Cam’ron. In addition, N.O.R.E. addressed the heated situation as well. The Queens-bred rapper-turned-podcaster took to Twitter on Sunday to offer a response to his “Glory” collaborator.

“Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real-life phone number. You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know. If you thought at any time I was going at you, why would you go to the internet 1st?” N.O.R.E. tweeted.