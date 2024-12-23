N.O.R.E. Responds To Dame Dash Suggesting “Drink Champs” & Other Media Protect JAY-Z

Check out N.O.R.E. as he confronts Dame Dash’s comments about his podcast and media professionals.

N.O.R.E. is fed up with Dame Dash and his slights of his Drink Champs podcast and has allowed his frustrations to boil over in a new video in which he directly addresses the former music executive.

In a string of Instagram Story posts he shared on Sunday (December 23), the “Superthug” rapper teed off on Dash following his appearance in a recent interview, during which he threw shade on his podcast and other media professionals and platforms such as Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club.

In particular, N.O.R.E. was seemingly responding to Dash’s assertion that JAY-Z would need help from bigger platforms, rather than Drink Champs, to help diminish the fallout resulting from the Jane Doe rape lawsuit linked to Diddy that he is currently battling.

“But like, you know, Drink Champs can’t get him [JAY-Z] out of this one and neither can Charlamagne because, you know, those are the guys that hold him down no matter what he does anyway,” Dame Dash said in part. “So he got to get to People Magazine and Entertainment Tonight right now because they on his head.”

N.O.R.E. took clear offense to the remark and went on to clown Dash, who he said was more “clueless than Stacey” referencing the actress of the same last name’s infamous outburst, by suggesting he was washed in a Modelo beer-fueled rant from the beach.

“I have been receiving it you have been coming at me,” N.O.R.E. said in part. “You think I don’t got time. I’m not like these other people. I got time. So you know what I’m gonna do? Tomorrow, I’m gonna wind up in Paris. The next day after that I’m gonna wind up in Saint Barts, Saint Martin, Anguilla, the things you used to do.”

As he continued, N.O.R.E. appeared to attempt to coax Dash out of further instigating his one-sided beef with JAY-Z by persuading him to diffuse the situation before it became anymore inflammatory for either of them.

“We’re trying to show you love but you keep coming at everybody,” he said. “If you got beef with one person you supposed to keep that beef with one person. You got beef with everybody around him.

He concluded, “We don’t want to disrespect you and I’m trying not to as much as I can because I actually respect the sh#t out of you, but you became the lame chatty patty person that you said you were against. Get your life together my number is the same if you wanna work it out.”

Watch N.O.R.E.’s unapologetic address in the post below.