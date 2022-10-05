N.O.R.E. Says “Pun Told Me To Come” During Moving BET Hip Hop Awards Acceptance Speech 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

N.O.R.E. said Big Pun told him to come to the ceremony where he and co-host DJ EFN picked up the award for Best Hip Hop Platform.

N.O.R.E. ended his self-imposed awards show ban to attend the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards where he was named the co-winner of the Best Hip Hop Platform award for his Drink Champs series.

The NYC-raised rapper revealed he was inspired to attend after he received a message from the late Big Pun.

While his Drink Champs co-host DJ EFN kept his comments brief, shouting out his family and thanking their production crew, N.O.R.E. didn’t hold back. “I’m a little more cocky with mine,” he began as the audience cheered him on.

He then explained that he hasn’t attended any awards shows since Big Pun died in February 2000. “Me and Pun sat at these seats over there somewhere,” N.O.R.E. explained, pointing into the auditorium, “and Silkk the Shocker beat us in every category there was.”

After that, the rapper turned podcaster decided that would be his last ever awards ceremony. “I promised to never come to another awards show again because I didn’t want to be embarrassed.” He added, “Because hood n##### get embarrassed too, y’all.”

However, N.O.R.E. says he came tonight because Big Pun told him to come to represent for kids who also struggled with their schooling. “Pun told me to come. He said Fat Joe was hosting, he said Mobb Deep is gonna be there.

N.O.R.E. continued, “He said, ‘You got to come tonight with your wife, your beautiful wife, and accept this award on every hood n#### that cut school and was in the resource room.” He continued noting, ”I was in special education,” and “I’m not sure if I know how to read. But I’m here.” Watch his speech in full below.

N.O.R.E. Bet Hip Hop Awards Acceptance Speech

N.O.R.E. also performed on the night alongside Armani White, who delivered his viral TikTok song “Billie Eilish.” He treated the audience to an energetic rendition of his 2012 hit “Nothin’,” which is sampled on “Billie Eilish.” Check out the unlikely pairing rock the stage below.

Yung Miami was the other winner in the BET Awards Best Hip Hop Platform category. She copped the win for her new Revolt show, Caresha Please.