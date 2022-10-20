N.O.R.E Spoke To Revolt Boss Diddy Before Kanye West Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#NORE says he thought #Diddy would edit the #KanyeWest footage.

Rapper-turned-podcaster N.O.R.E. is still on his apology tour. After making appearances on Hot 97 and Power 105.1, the Drink Champs host showed up on Apple Music’s Rap Life Review to offer further penance for his sit-down with Kanye “Ye” West.

During his Drink Champs interview, Kanye West continued to spout antisemitic talking points. N.O.R.E. did not push back on his guest when Ye also falsely suggested George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and not from police brutality.

That highly controversial Drink Champs episode is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. Both N.O.R.E. and Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs” (aka Puff Daddy) faced backlash for even posting the over 3-hour interview.

N.O.R.E. eventually apologized to the Floyd family for platforming Ye when the billionaire businessman seemed to be having a manic episode. However, there were still questions about Diddy’s role in the video making it to the internet.

Kanye West Clashed With Diddy Before Sitting Down With N.O.R.E.

There was also the issue of Kanye West publically blasting Diddy after the Grammy winner took issue with Ye’s White Lives Matter shirts. Apple Music’s Lowkey asked N.O.R.E. if he spoke to Diddy before publishing the West interview.

“Yeah, I had a conversation with Puff and he let his part go,” N.O.R.E. answered. “I thought he was going to edit it. I thought he was going to take it out. And I just said, ‘Yo, I have this freedom of speech thing.’ Like, ‘I don’t agree with what he’s saying, Puff. I don’t agree what he’s saying about you.'”

N.O.R.E. continued, “I didn’t agree with what he was saying, about a lot of these things. But if we start to edit him, I got to edit everybody, and then everybody has to come. I hear that Drake gives people the questions before they even walk in the room. And I don’t want to become that reporter.”

Ye and others could face legal action for his false statements about George Floyd. Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s only daughter Gianna Floyd, reportedly filed a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West.

Several high-profile defamation lawsuits have taken place in recent years. Cardi B won a $4 million civil case against blogger Tasha K. Additionally, a jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the 2012 mass shooting.