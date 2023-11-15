Ice Cube Reacts To Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame’s New Ice Cube Impact Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The honor will go to people who use basketball as a platform for good works in their communities.

Ice Cube has established himself as a legendary recording artist and successful film actor. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee also stepped into the sports world by launching the Big3 basketball league.

More recently, Cube partnered with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award. Visitors to the museum in Springfield, Massachusetts will get to see a dedicated exhibit for the recipients.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable, and words alone can’t express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization,” Cube stated. “Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism.”

He later stated, “I started the BIG3 for the fans of basketball like myself who were tried of suffering through the summer after the NBA Finals were over. Never in a million years did I think my efforts would land me in the BHOF. Honored & humbled. Thank you.”

Ice Cube Impact Award Logo

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will present the Ice Cube Impact Award to Cube on next year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 15, 2024).

“Ice Cube’s unquestionable passion for the game and his desire to see it utilized as a catalyst for positive impact on communities are unwavering,” John L. Doleva, president/CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, said. “His sphere of influence in both the entertainment industry and in the professional sports arena brings remarkable authenticity and value to this award.

“We are delighted to join hands with Ice Cube as he leverages his love of the game to inspire others. The Ice Cube Impact Award will stand as a testament to the power of basketball and the profound impact it can have on communities worldwide.”