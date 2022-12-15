Naked Zoom Bomber Crashes Young Thug’s Court Hearing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s attorney was speaking to the judge when a video of a naked man appeared on screens in the courtroom.

Young Thug’s court hearing was disrupted when a naked man Zoom bombed the proceedings on Thursday (December 15).

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Zoom bomber interrupted the hearing while Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel argued for evidence to be suppressed in the YSL RICO case. A video of a naked man with the message “Free Young Thug” was displayed on screens in the courtroom.

Deputies rushed to turn off the screens. The Zoom bombing took place after the hearing was already delayed for hours due to technical difficulties.

Watching Young Thug’s court hearing… And what in the F### is this⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Ic0WlmTkyA — Crypto Beez INTL’ ✪ (@kingbeezintl) December 15, 2022

The hearing marked Young Thug’s first in-person appearance in court since his May arrest. He scored a key victory when Judge Ural Glanville granted the rapper’s motion to suppress evidence in the YSL RICO trial.

Judge Glanville barred prosecutors from using cellphones and other evidence taken from Young Thug’s home without a search warrant in 2015. Prosecutors planned to introduce the evidence at Thugger’s upcoming trial, which begins in January.

Young Thug went to court a day after his longtime collaborator Gunna accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Gunna entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to maintain his innocence. He was released from jail on Wednesday (December 14).

YSL co-founder Walter Murphy also took a plea deal in the RICO case. He pleaded guilty to racketeering and was released from jail on Tuesday (December 13).