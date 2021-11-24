Nas Scoops Up Ultra-Luxurious Mansion In Calabasas

Thanks to his music and investments in companies like Ring, PlutoTV, and others, Nas has come up, and now he just copped a luxurious mansion in Calabasas!

Has Nas, one of Queensbridge’s official representatives, won a Grammy and now living like the Kardashians?

According to Yahoo! Life, the “Illmatic” emcee has just purchased a $3.5 million mansion in the semi-rural outskirts of Calabasas.

Built in 2007, this home is a far cry from the tiny 40th Avenue apartment he grew up in back in the day in QB.

The four-bedroom and 5.5 bathroom home sits on 6,500 square feet of living space. The luxurious house has limestone floors and an eight-car garage that is accompanied by a motor court.

From the foyer, guests will be able to see an impressive wrought-iron staircase that leads up to a living room with a fireplace, expansive built-in bookshelves, and a terrace that peeks at the mountains over yonder.

These amenities are beautiful accents to this Mediterranean-meets-Southwestern style home.

If Nas wants to get his cook on, he can go down to his gourmet kitchen and get busy with his high-end Viking appliances and granite countertops. After he prepares his favorite omelet (grabbing a few spices from his butler’s pantry), the “The World is Yours” chart-topper can mosey over to his new breakfast nook.

Nas has a separate gym, a luxe spa-like bath with a jetted soaking tub, and a steam shower for his personal wellness.

He has an alfresco dining patio with a built-in barbecue in the backyard and a grotto-style pool with a spa, waterfall, and water slide for entertaining guests.

Nas has been putting in the work for the last few years. Between his investments, his music, and his media ventures with Mass Appeal, he deserves to have the spot of his dreams.