Nas Gives 50 Cent His Flowers For Transforming The Rap Game During L.A. Concert 

After performing together live in Los Angeles, Nas showed love to 50 Cent for changing “the whole rap game.”

50 Cent has brought out a host of special guests to join him on his Final Lap tour, and his Los Angeles stop was no exception, surprising the crowd with an appearance from Nas.

The NYC icon joined Fiddy at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night (August 30). 50 Cent joined Nas to perform “Hate Me Now” and “Made You Look.”

50 cent brought out nas !!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/2qbYHjvRIo — Shirley Ju (@shirju) August 31, 2023

After rocking the stage, Nas paid tribute to 50 Cent, crediting him with changing the face of Hip-Hop. He gave major props to Fif’s 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, claiming the rap game hasn’t been the same since.

“When this man dropped, the whole rap game changed,” Nas declared. “Queens in the building, bruh. Shout out to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda — my brothers. I love you, man.” Check out the clip below.

Nas rocking the stage at 50 Cent's "Final Lap Your" was electrifying! His shoutout to how 50 Cent's arrival changed the whole Rap game is so true. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6pDEiLBqoS — For All The Dogs (@DWnews250) August 31, 2023

50 Cent marked his return to the music scene after taking time out to focus on his growing multimedia empire with an appearance on Nas’s Magic 2. The duo joined forces on “Office Hours,” their first collab in over twenty years. They last collaborated in 2002 on 50’s Guess Who’s Back? mixtape cuts “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With.”

Nas 50 Cent – Office Hours

During a recent XXL interview, the G-unit founder opened up about resuming their working relationship.

“It was cool to get in with him and do something like that,” 50 Cent said of working with Nas. “It’s interesting that the relationship is different because we in two different places now.”

He recalled Nas reaching out to join him on tour following the release of his 1999 breakout diss track, “How to Rob.”

The pair got to hang out during the downtime between shows. Fiddy was surprised to learn the “One Mic” hitmaker was a bookworm.

“He was smarter than things he was saying on the records,” he added. “Because what he said on the records matched how things felt in the environment not who he was actually [in his head]. We’d be on the tour bus, and he’d be reading books and stuff.”