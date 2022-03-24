Nas Has No Plans To Boycott The Grammys – He’s Performing

Nas is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas after receiving nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

Nas will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards despite J. Prince calling for a Hip Hop boycott.

The Recording Academy unveiled additional performers for the upcoming show on Thursday (March 24). The lineup features Nas, Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton.

Nas joins a previously announced lineup that includes Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler will also perform as part of a tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

The Recording Academy shared its full list of performers a few days after J. Prince suggested Hip Hop artists should boycott the Grammys. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder even proposed staging a competing event with stars such as Drake, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

“Come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No. 1 selling genre in music – Hip Hop – come together,” he said. “Because there’s power in numbers.”

Nas received nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Albums heading into this year’s awards show. He won his first Grammy in 2021.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 at 8 p.m. EST. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream via Paramount Plus.